Zack: Sunny but warmer days ahead for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - That winter chill over the past few days is nearly ready to move out as a taste of spring moves in over the course of the upcoming weekend.
Now it still feels like winter out there this morning as we are off to a frosty start on this Friday but that frosty start will give way to another beautiful day. In fact we are likely to jump a good 30 degrees between this morning’s low to the afternoon high. Expect middle 60s for highs today under an abundance of sunshine.
Slowly but surely we will climb those temperatures each and every afternoon this weekend. Mornings will still be rather chilly but by Saturday afternoon we jump to the upper 60s to near 70 and then by Sunday we are definitely heading for the lower 70s. Come Sunday we will start to pick up a southerly breeze bringing a few extra clouds along with a more humid feel.
Next week it will certainly feel like spring out there as a few days early in the week could reach 80 for an afternoon high and fog may become a problem each morning. I don’t see any sizable chance for rain coming until maybe Wednesday as our next front passes the area.
