CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to Italy, level 3 warning issued

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Centers for Disease Control recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
In an update Friday (Feb. 28) the CDC says there is a widespread, ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by Coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.
Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease.
There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas, according to the CDC’s website.
Illness with this virus has ranged from mild to severe.
Signs and symptoms of infection include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Sore throat also has been reported in some patients. Some patients also have reported diarrhea without other symptoms.
This new coronavirus has caused severe disease and death in patients who developed pneumonia. Risk factors for severe illness are not yet clear, although older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness.
If you must travel:
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Discuss travel with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.
- Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.
- It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Supplies of hand sanitizer, tissues, and other hygiene products may be limited, so consider bringing them with you.
- Pay attention to your health during travel and for 14 days after you leave.
If you spent time in Italy during the past 14 days and feel sick with fever or cough or have difficulty breathing:
- Take your temperature.
- Seek medical advice. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid contact with others.
- Do not travel while sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.
