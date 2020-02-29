Emergency crews battle large fire at Fisherman’s Cove in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -Kenner Police are on scene of a fire at Fisherman’s Cove/Harbor Seafood in the 3200 block of Williams Boulevard.
All employees and patrons were safely removed and no injuries are reported.
Williams Boulevard northbound at Interstate 10 is shut down. Williams Boulevard southbound at 33rd Street is shut down.
I 10 eastbound Williams Boulevard exit going northbound on WIlliams Boulevard is closed.
32nd Street East and West bound are closed.
It is recommended that drivers avoid Williams Boulevard north of I 10 and south of West Esplanade Avenue, until the fire is under control.
