FOX 8 Defenders: Trash left outside home after eviction leaves Irish Channel residents frustrated

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Code Enforcement says it is aware of a pile of trash in front of an Irish Channel home.
Neighbors say it has been growing for weeks but when the FOX 8 Defenders started asking questions, the City of New Orleans cleaned it up.
Three times a week, you can find Clarence Wilson tending to his Irish Channel yard.
“Things blow in from the street and you still have to come and get rid of it. Get it out of the way,” says Wilson.
He’s lived in the same house for nearly 40 years and takes pride in keeping up his home and garden.
“It adds to your peace and joy of living day to day. It adds to that.”
For nearly a month Wilson says things have changed.
“I went out of town, thought it would be gone and I’m back and it’s still there.”
He’s talking about the home directly at the end of his block on Washington Avenue.
“To see that, it really pulls you down. It’s diminishing. I can’t believe about three weeks that it is still there.”
“When I first saw it like two or three weeks ago, I thought it was going to be gone when I saw it out here,” says resident Valerie Myles.
Myles says she first noticed it earlier this month. She called 311 and went to City Hall to issue a complaint.
“Mattress. Chairs. Water bottles. Everything. It just has been everything,” says Myles.
Nothing ever happened. Most of the trash covers the sidewalk preventing anyone from getting around it.
“Someone needs to come out here and get this done. This is a nuisance. It’s unhealthy. It’s everything. It really needs to be done now.”
“You don’t expect that it’s going to be there like a permanent fixture. It’s not a fixture you want to come out and look at every day,” says Wilson.
The pile is in Councilmember Jay Banks’ district.
His office and the Deputy City Attorney Tammie Jackson say the pile is from an eviction.
“I don’t want to be passing the neighborhood every day and seeing this here,” says Myles.
Banks’ community liaison says they were first notified this week.
When we called them, they directed the sanitation department to clean it up.
“It’s not a reflection of the neighborhood and as you walk around and you see how it’s being brought up, a lot of property are being cared for better,” says Wilson.
City leaders say they sent the property owner a diversion letter letting him know of the complaints.
The City says the matter is now between the property owner and the tenant. If the issue isn’t recovered both parties will have to attend a code enforcement hearing.
