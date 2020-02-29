HAPPY LEAP DAY! So, why do we leap?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A leap year occurs once every four years by adding an extra day, February 29, to the calendar.
Leap years are a requirement for our calendar to keep everything aligned with what we are used to.
The science behind adding this extra day during a leap year relates to the earth’s orbit around the sun. It takes the earth 365.24 days to make it around the sun every year. Now our calendar year is only 365 days, so there is in fact an extra quarter day in orbit we are adding up every year.
After four years those extra quarter days can be added together to make one full day. That is why we add a LEAP DAY!
If we didn’t make this adjustment to the calendar, after 100 years our seasons would be off by about 24 days and Christmas would eventually occur in Summer and 4th of July would be in Winter.
To make it a little more confusing, that extra quarter day in orbit is technically .24 lengths of a day so it’s not exactly a quarter of a day. Therefore when we add a full leap day every four years, we are actually adding too much time. So to try to fix that extra time we DON’T leap in years that start the beginning of a century unless it’s divisible by 400.
The funny ending to all of this adjusting is we are still not being exact enough with our numbers, and in fact are slowly changing the calendar. Now it will take hundreds of thousands of years to ever notice a difference and that my friends will be long after we are all gone.
