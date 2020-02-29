Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104. Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who held a double-digit lead for most of the game en route to their third victory in four games as they pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Collin Sexton tied a career high with 31 points for Cleveland. Kevin Porter Jr scored 16 and Darrius Garland 15 for the Cavs.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A handful of players at the NFL scouting combine got a big head start in their preparations because of family members who've played pro football. Some have famous fathers such as Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss. He's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Others have uncles who played in the NFL such as Arizona State punter Michael Turk. He's the nephew of former punter Matt Turk and ex-offensive lineman Daniel Turk. The University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays the same position as his father did for the Vikings. They are among the 330 prospects at the combine in Indianapolis.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and five Mississippi State players scored in double figures as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Arkansas 92-83. Jordan Danberry had 19 points as the Bulldogs’ lone senior on Senior Night. Freshman Aliyah Matharu scored 18, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points off the bench, and Chloe Bibby finished with 11. Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points and Amber Ramirez had 18 for Arkansas.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran a blazing 40-yard day in 4.27 seconds. The speedster had hoped to break John Ross's record of 4.22 seconds set at the 2017 NFL scouting combine. Ruggs' time was still the fastest Thursday night when the NFL's annual gathering of top college prospects was showcased in prime time for the first time. On-field drills and the 40-yard dash were moved from the mornings and afternoons into the evening as the NFL sought to get more eyeballs on the 330 or so prospects working out for teams preparing for the draft.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Brown and Raekwon Davis are supposed to be two of this year's best defensive tackle prospects. Both possess massive size. Both have the upside NFL scouts crave. Both come from successful college programs and both went back to school last season to improve their draft stock. Brown's decision appears to be paying dividends at this spring's NFL draft nears. But Davis needs this week's annual NFL scouting combine and Alabama's pro day to rebuild his value to league scouts.