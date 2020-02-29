LSU research and training center preparing for potential coronavirus threat

The schools says its research center has a 20-year history of dealing with biological threats. Between 2014 and 2015 when ebola was a threat, LSU NCBRT was awarded one of the single largest federal grants to counter the virus. In that time, LSU NCBRT provided training and assistance to more than 700 agencies across the country, as well as more than 3,000 personnel located throughout the center of the epidemic in west Africa.