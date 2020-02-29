Some doctors already seeing high number of patients for severe allergies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This year could be a bad allergy season, and it’s starting earlier than usual.
Some doctors are already seeing a high number of patients.
"We have started seeing tree pollen at the end of January. So usually, we start early, both the tree pollen and grass pollen and ragweed," Dr. Sanjay Kamboj, with LSU Health Allergy and Immunology said.
Traces of pollen can already be seen all around, from the yellow dust on cars, to grass and plants in full bloom.
"There's warmth, which is good for the trees, and the production of all these gases, including carbon dioxide which is helping to produce more pollen," Kamboj said.
Kamboj said he's been seeing more patients with severe allergies, than usual.
"The people are coming earlier with increased symptoms, so we are seeing more and more," Kamboj said.
Some allergy sufferers say they're already experiencing symptoms.
"It's been a little bit of a scratchy throat since I've come down, and also sneezing a lot more than I do usually," Kathleen Gallen said.
She says there's no escape.
"It's even been indoors. I feel like it's hard to get away from it. No matter where I go, I've been sneezing outside, I've been sneezing in the house, so it's just everywhere," Gallen said.
Kamboj said pollen counts are highest in the morning, so try to avoid going out between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
"If you have to go out for let's say a kids game, to a park, or somewhere, wear a hat, cover your eyes with glasses. When you come home, take off the hat, take off the glasses, wash your face, change your clothes," Kamboj said.
Some say, they have severe allergic reactions.
"If I'm in the wind, or if I'm out in the rain or something, I'll catch a mild cold. Then, if I keep coughing, then it'll start making me like have an acid reflux if I lay down after that," Kamryn Dumas said.
With the flu going around and fears of the eventual spread of coronavirus COVID-10, doctors say there are ways to differentiate your symptoms.
"With the viral infection, you have more body ache, more muscle ache, more pain, and patients can have a high fever for two or three days," Kamboj said.
While some can still feel tired with allergies, he said the symptoms aren't as severe.
“If your symptoms are severe enough, then they should go be checked for the coronavirus. so high fever, total body aches, difficulty breathing,” Kamboj said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.