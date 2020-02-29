Tulane registers first no-hitter in 15 years

For the first time since 2005, the Tulane Green Wave pitched a no-hitter with a dominant 2-0 win over Middle Tennessee Friday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave (7-2) combined to throw nine no-hit innings while allowing only one baserunner, coming on an error in the sixth inning. Braden Olthoff (3-0) posted six innings and finished the night striking out eight, with one fly out and eight ground outs.
“I was just pounding my fastball, getting ahead in the count. And when I get ahead in the count, I know I can expand with my pitches, whether it’s the changeup or the slider,” Olthoff said.
Clifton Slagel relieved Olthoff to the tune of 2.1 perfect innings, striking out three, before Keegan Gillies came on to record the final pair of outs in the ninth. Tulane pitchers combined to record 12 strikeouts and issue zero walks.
“I’m just proud of the guys. We needed that tonight too. You have got to give credit to their pitchers,” coach Travis Jewett. “It took that kind of combined effort between our three guys to win a game like this because it was so close.”
Tulane takes on Middle Tennessee Saturday in game two of the series, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.