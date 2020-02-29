Three injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left three people injured Saturday afternoon.
Police reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.
Officers responding to the scene near the intersection of North Tonti Street and St. Anthony Street found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.