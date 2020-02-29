UNO wins big over Tulane in Pelican Cup opener

The New Orleans Privateers produced an offensive explosion, taking the first game of the 2020 Pelican Cup in-season series, beating Tulane 10-1.
New Orleans (5-4) exploded for nine runs over the course of three innings, plating four runs in the second, three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth. The Green Wave (6-2) struggled offensively, producing a run on five hits in the contest, while the Privateers produced 15 hits on the night, scoring one more run in the eighth.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.