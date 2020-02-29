Zack: Beautiful, sunny weather continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a weekend of weather we will be treated to as the sunny skies continue to rule the forecast and temperatures are trending in the right direction, up.
Now it’s another chilly start to the morning so any activities outside early this morning will require a jacket but quickly we will go from the 30s and 40s to near 70 this afternoon. We will continue to see very dry air in place making for such a pleasant feel throughout the day. Enjoy it because it won’t last much longer.
The second half of the weekend is when southerly flow kicks back in meaning humidity will be on the rise and cloud cover will return. I still see Sunday as being an overall nice day but as highs climb into the lower 70s, you will start to feel the humidity a bit more. Also, winds will become quite gusty to finish off the weekend.
Looking ahead to the new work week it will certainly start to feel like spring. Highs will be surging into the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon and we could start to see a few light showers. The next sizable chance of rain comes on Wednesday as our next front approaches the area. Although there remains some timing differences, this front could produce a round of storms before we see another dry stretch of weather returning to the forecast late next week into next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.