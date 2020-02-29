Zack: Beautiful, sunny weather continues

Looking ahead to the new work week it will certainly start to feel like spring. Highs will be surging into the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon and we could start to see a few light showers. The next sizable chance of rain comes on Wednesday as our next front approaches the area. Although there remains some timing differences, this front could produce a round of storms before we see another dry stretch of weather returning to the forecast late next week into next weekend.