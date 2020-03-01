Amid coronavirus concerns, LSU releases guidance for students returning from other countries

Students, faculty, and staff who have returned from a country that is classified as Level 3 or higher by the CDC for COVID-19 at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/ are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period. Those returning from countries classified by the CDC as Levels 1 and 2 are required to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and take their temperature twice a day. If they develop even a mild cough or low-grade fever (i.e. a temperature of 100⁰ F or more) they should stay at home and self-quarantine. This means avoiding close contact (6 feet or nearer) with other people, including family members. They should also telephone their healthcare provider or the local public health department, giving them details of their recent travel and symptoms. Symptomatic students can contact the LSU Student Health Center for information and assistance at 225-324-8594.