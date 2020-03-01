Coronavirus top of mind for cruise passengers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Cruise ship passengers docking in New Orleans say they’re taking the necessary precautions against the Coronavirus.
And spending five days soaking up the sun in February usually doesn’t come with many complaints, but those aboard the Carnival Valor say news of the Coronavirus was still fresh in their minds.
“I was really concerned. I come from a healthcare background and knowing that people aren’t being trained; we’re in a new world now and people need to be more aware,” said California resident Sheri Buie.
Guests sailing on the Valor say they began receiving emails from Carnival days before their trip letting them know about extra precautions in place including extra screenings for those visiting from China, on-board health reports, questionnaires, secondary passport checks, and enhanced sanitation measure throughout the ship.
“I just can’t live in fear so I just got on the boat hoping and praying that everyone else was not sick. They did a pre-thing before we came on, asking if you’ve been to China, and if you have been there, do you have any of these symptoms," said passenger Jessica Hawley.
After a week of being off the grid, some visitors say they may decide to stay put for the foreseeable future.
I was surprised. I was telling my friend that when we left there was only 15 cases in the United States. Now that we are back it’s 65 cases."
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.