Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

SATANISTS DISCRIMINATION RULING
Satanists appeal ruling against right to give invocation
PHOENIX (AP) — The Satanic Temple has appealed a judge decision ruling the city of Scottsdale did not discriminate against the temple when city officials blocked the group from giving an invocation before a council meeting in 2016. The Arizona Republic reported that the judge ruled earlier this month that the city did not deny the temple's request because of its religious beliefs. The city argued it was Scottsdale's practice to permit invocations only by organizations with substantial ties to the community. The city did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
HOMICIDE SUSPECTS-ARIZONA CHASE
2 homicide suspects arrested in Arizona after chase, gunfire
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say two homicide suspects sought in Los Angeles were arrested following a chase and gunfire on Interstate 40. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no one was injured in the incident Friday. According to the department, the suspects in a stolen pickup began firing at pursuing troopers. The department says additional troopers deployed ahead of the pickup and disabled it with gunfire needed “due to the immediate danger the suspects displayed." The department identified the suspects only as a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman and directed inquiries about them to the Los Angeles Police Department. An LAPD spokesman said Saturday he could not immediately provide any information.
ANIMAL CRUELTY-NEW MEXICO
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A rural New Mexico man convicted of extreme animal cruelty in the killing of his dog has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to begin serving a prison sentence that authorities sought to make an example of his case. A judge in Gallup issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old George A. Milliken of Thoreau after he failed to surrender Feb. 17 to start serving a two-year sentence. The Gallup Independent reports that Milliken caught his dog with a metal-claw trap and shot it with a crowbow after it destroyed insulation under the family trailer in 2018. McKinley County Animal Protection Supervisor Cozy Balok said she hopes the prison sentence sends a strong message that animal abuse isn't tolerated.
BODY DUMPED IN WASH-ARRESTS
2 arrested in killing; Casa Grande man's body dumped in wash
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities have made two arrests in the death of a Casa Grande man whose body was found in a wash near Maricopa. Sheriff's officials said the body of 42-year-old Troy Beebe was dumped in the wash after he was killed in a vehicular assault near his home. According to azfamily.com, Beebe was killed Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Pinal County jail records indicated 38-year-old Robin Franklin was booked Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and a probation offense and that 37-year-old John Radcliff was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. Online court records don't list defense attorneys for the men who could comment on the allegations.
ARIZONA TEACHERS-DIVERSITY
Arizona teachers significantly less diverse than students
PHOENIX (AP) — White teachers account for three of every four Arizona public school teachers, a level significantly higher than the student population. Experts say it matters because a diverse teacher pool can have an impact on student achievement. The Arizona Republic reports that over half of all Arizona students aren't white, with Hispanics accounting for 46%, black students 5% and Native Americans 5%. Francesca Lopez is associate dean at the University of Arizona's teaching college and she says it's important for students to see parts of their identity reflected in the people at the front of the classroom. According to Lopez, students of color who have a teacher of color perform better in all content areas because, in her words, ”it informs their identity."
PHOENIX APARTMENT FIRE
6 displaced by Phoenix apartment fire; 1 injured
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department say one person suffered smoke inhalation injuries from an apartment fire that displaced six people early Saturday morning.The department says no firefighters were injured while clearing apartments adjacent to the second-floor unit where the fire started and keeping it from spreading. The department says the injured person was treated at the scene but declined ambulance transport to a hospital. The American Red Cross says it is assisting the displaced residents. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
PRISONERS-RELEASE CREDIT
House OKs bill letting non-violent inmates earn time off
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has unanimously approved a bill that will give all non-violent state prisoners time off their sentences if they work in prison or take drug treatment or major self-improvement courses while behind bars. Republican Rep. Walt Blackman's proposal was approved Thursday night. All prisoners except those serving time only for drug offenses must now serve 85% of their sentences before release. Blackman's bill allows release after inmates serve as little as 65% of their sentences. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.
TUCSON-APARTMENT FIRE
No injuries but 8 displaced by Tucson apartment complex fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a Tucson apartment complex caused no injuries but displaced eight people Friday. The fire affected four units and the people who were displaced were initially provided temporary shelter in a city bus. The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced people, who included two children. Cause of the fire was under investigation.