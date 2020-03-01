Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The history behind a bell that stood in front of Tulane University's McAlister Auditorium has prompted university officials to remove it. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Tulane University President Mike Fitts and Board Chairman Doug Hertz, in a letter to the Tulane community, said they were informed last week that the “Victory Bell” was originally used to direct the movements of enslaved people on a plantation. Fitts says the bell was moved to storage Thursday while the university investigates its origins. The school plans to form a committee to recommend what will replace it in front of McAlister, where it's stood since 2011.