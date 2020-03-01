Man killed after car crashes into house; driver fled on foot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 69-year-old man was killed after a driver crashed a car crashed into a home.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at a home located in the 3400 block of Victoria Drive.
Witnesses say a black 2008 Infiniti G35 was going too fast and went off the road. That car hit a Nissan that was parked outside the home, causing it to crash into he home.
The driver got out of the car and took off running.
The man, who was inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.
If you know anything that can help police locate the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
