Newman’s boys shut out Episcopal to win Division IV state championship
The Newman Greenies captured their 9th state title in boys' soccer. (Source: Isidore Newman)
By Garland Gillen | March 1, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 2:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman grabbed their ninth state title in boys’ soccer by beating Episcopal, 1-0.

Charlie Walner scored the lone goal to give Newman the Division IV state title. Walner was named the most valuable player of the match.

“I had that breakaway, and I just hit it. I didn’t even look. When I saw it go in, it was just pure joy. I was very, very happy with that,” said Walner.

The third-seeded Newman Greenies finished the season with a 14-6-3 record.

