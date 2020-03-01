Newman’s boys shut out Episcopal to win Division IV state championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman grabbed their ninth state title in boys’ soccer by beating Episcopal, 1-0.
Charlie Walner scored the lone goal to give Newman the Division IV state title. Walner was named the most valuable player of the match.
“I had that breakaway, and I just hit it. I didn’t even look. When I saw it go in, it was just pure joy. I was very, very happy with that,” said Walner.
The third-seeded Newman Greenies finished the season with a 14-6-3 record.
