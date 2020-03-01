Newman’s girls capture Division IV state soccer title

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies racked up their fourth state title in five years after beating Christ Episcopal, 1-0.
Newman junior Tori Thomas scored the only goal in the contest. Thomas was named the state championship MVP for her effort.
“Basically I got the ball, and I was like just turn and shoot, and just praying it works out," said Thomas.
This is the 11th state title for the Newman girls’ soccer program. The Greenies finished the campaign 17-5-2.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.