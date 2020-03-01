Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about leaving football after learning of Tony Romo’s rumored contract

Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about leaving football after learning of Tony Romo’s rumored contract
This photo shows Odell Beckham Jr. at the LSU Spring Game on April 21, 2018 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kevin Foster | February 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 10:03 PM

(WAFB) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham joked about leaving football to become a television sports announcer after reports circulated suggesting Tony Romo will earn $17 million per season as an NFL television announcer for CBS.

Citing unnamed sources, the New York Post reported Romo’s alleged deal with CBS extends well beyond 5 years, and that Romo’s contract will surpass $100 million. The report says Romo earned a total of $127 million playing over 14 seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.