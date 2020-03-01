Storms likely midweek

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry with clouds on the increase during the day on Sunday. It will turn more humid with a stronger breeze on Monday. A few brief showers could blow by in spots.
By Tuesday a powerful Spring low pressure area will move across Northern Mexico. Low pressure will develop over South Texas and disturbances will begin moving across the area. Storms will likely develop by midday or the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Some of these storms may be strong.
Rain and storms will be widespread by Wednesday as the low moves across the region.
Drier and sunnier weather return for late week and the start of next weekend.
