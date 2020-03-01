Tulane clinches series win over MTSU

The Green Wave continued their habit of producing bounce-back innings in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off the inning, Haskin blasted his first home run of the season to left field. Singles from Minder and Frankie Niemann put two on as Aviles came to the plate with one out. He ripped an opposite field double to right field for his first Tulane hit, scoring both Minder and Niemann to narrow the deficit to 4-3. Jonathon Artigues followed Aviles with a nearly identical double over the right fielder’s head, plating Aviles to tie the game at four.