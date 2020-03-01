Violent weekend in NOLA represents uptick in 2020 murder rate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Saturday, February 29th, three separate shooting incidents resulted in six people being shot, two of whom later died.
The first occurred in the St. Roch neighborhood around 11:30 am, where a man was shot near Abundance and Frenchman.
Officers say the man was found in a vehicle by his girlfriend and pronounced dead at the scene.
Then, two separate shootings in the 7th ward, with the first happening at the 2000 block of N. Tonti where three men were shot and taken to the hospital and one succumbed to his injuries.
Then a man and woman reportedly shot near the 1800 block of Almonaster just before 7 pm.
LSU Health Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says yesterdays violence was more than just a flash in the pan.
“We observed a rise in murder risk beginning in roughly October of 2019," said Scharf.
"2019 was kind of a banner year for murder reduction.”
While the murder rate was ultimately down for last year, Scharf says there has been a noticeable uptick to start 2020.
“120 people were killed in 2019, compared to 147 the year before. So that’s really good. That represents about an 18% reduction. The problem is that the murder risk rose in the last half of the year.”
Scharf says the murder rate has already exceeded last years monthly average in the first two months of the year.
“In January of 2020 there were 16 murders. Last year we averaged 10 per month. So that’s a jump," said Scharf.
“I think that this will level off. I think the department is doing pretty well, but again it’s something to keep an eye on.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.