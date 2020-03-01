Zack: Spring warmth, storm chances on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - March 1st is the first day of meteorological spring and the upcoming pattern will certainly feel like spring as warmer temperatures move in along with some storm chances.
To finish off the weekend we will remain relatively quiet in the weather department although you will start to notice some changes for today. A brisk southerly wind will develop throughout the day leading to increasing clouds and a warmer feel out there. Highs will make it into the low 70s this afternoon.
Late tonight and especially as you head back to work on Monday, it will start to feel like spring as a humid breeze rolls in from the Gulf leading to plentiful clouds and a chance for a few passing showers. Overall rain coverage for the start of the week looks minimal but come Tuesday into Wednesday, that’s when it turns stormy around here. Highs go from the upper 70s on Monday to possibly flirting with 80 Tuesday.
As this storm system moves over us for the middle of the week, we could see a few storms turn strong to severe. A quick look at the severe weather parameters doesn’t show anything alarming but it’s something to watch over the coming days. Heavy rain will certainly be a possibility in addition to a few stronger storm cells.
Great news! By the end of the week going into next weekend all of this mess clears out and we could be setting up for another beautiful stretch of weather going into the first full weekend of March.
