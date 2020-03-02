TODAY: Suspects to be sentenced in carjacking death of pastor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two men will be sentenced Monday in the carjacking death of a beloved pastor.
Jontrell Robinson and Edwin Cottrell pulled Jeanott Plessy from her car in November of 2018 before running her over as they tried to escape.
Both Robinson and Cottrell pleaded guilty to several charges including 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, and obstruction of justice.
Plessy was killed and her son-in-law was injured when he was also run over while trying to intervene.
Plessy was a prominent figure in the New Orleans East community opening the Crossover Christian Fellowship Center over a decade ago with her husband.
A third suspect was also in the car that night.
Boavonti Robinson was 15 at the time and admitted to being in the car with Cotrell and his brother Jontrell Robinson.
He took a plea deal and pled guilty to his charges. The judge sentenced him to six months at a juvenile facility and 18 months of parole supervision after his release.
Plessy’s daughter Nadia Sanchez says her family just wants due justice.
Sanchez says the family agreed with Boavonti Robinson taking a plea deal and hopes he can now have time to turn his life around.
Jontrell Robinson and Edwin Cottrell will face their sentencing as adults.
