FOX 8 maintains top spot in New Orleans ratings

When the February sweeps period came to an end Wednesday, it marked the 27th straight month FOX 8 (5.5 Household rating 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday-Friday) has been number one in New Orleans in this time period. FOX 8 Morning Edition has consistently won the 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. time period and retook the lead in viewership from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in February.