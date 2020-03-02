FOX 8 maintains top spot in New Orleans ratings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-FOX 8 TV continues to be the news leader among television stations in the New Orleans area. During the February 2020 ratings period, FOX 8 led all other stations Monday through Friday, morning, evening and late newscasts. This continued trend of solid growth over multiple consecutive Nielsen ratings periods clearly demonstrates that New Orleans television viewers have chosen FOX 8 as their news leader.
FOX 8 Morning Edition
When the February sweeps period came to an end Wednesday, it marked the 27th straight month FOX 8 (5.5 Household rating 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday-Friday) has been number one in New Orleans in this time period. FOX 8 Morning Edition has consistently won the 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. time period and retook the lead in viewership from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in February.
FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Meg Gatto, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Rob Krieger and Local First Traffic with Kristi Coleman. Meteorologist Bruce Katz joins the program during the 9 a.m. hour.
“More people are depending on FOX 8 than any other source for quality information and entertainment,” said newly-appointed Vice President and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “FOX 8 News is the clear choice in the morning, evening, late at night and across our digital outlets. We’re very proud of that.”
#1 at 4 and 5 PM
FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. continued the winning streak with a 6.6 HH rating Monday-Friday. After more than two years of solid growth, FOX 8 News at 5 pm continues to be number 1 during the very competitive 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. time slot. FOX 8 garnered an 8.3
HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! to an incredible 10.1 HH rating to win the 6:00pm time slot and Wheel of Fortune (9.1 HH rating) maintained the number 1 position at 6:30pm, giving FOX 8 an additional three straight hours of ratings dominance.
FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. is anchored by Liz Reyes, Shelley Brown and Meteorologist Bruce Katz and FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
“Our viewers want and deserve great content, which includes in-depth investigations, breaking news, weather and sports,” said News Director Mikel Schaefer. ”FOX 8 News is committed to bringing our viewers relevant, timely stories that affect their lives each and every day."
FOX 8’s strong showing extends to digital as well. During the period of February 1-29, WVUE’s core online properties (FOX8Live.com, m.FOX8Live.com, News, Weather, Final Play, Tiger Huddle, Roku and Amazon Apps) logged 2 million combined users for the first time in station history, according to Google Analytics.
Continued Late News Dominance
FOX 8 News at 9 and 10 p.m. have been the number one in their respective time slots for 5 years running. In the February 2020 sweeps period, FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. (7.4 HH rating Monday-Friday) and 10 p.m. (8.3 HH rating Monday-Friday) had the most viewers of any television station in the New Orleans DMA.
According to the Nielsen company, when averaging the two news programs together, FOX 8 continues to be New Orleans’ Most Watched television station for late news. WVUE’s 90 minutes of news starting at 9 p.m. is the top-rated late news in the New Orleans DMA.
Each ratings point represents 6,555 TV households in the New Orleans market, the 50th largest in the United States. All of the ratings are Time Period Averages. FOX 8 News at 9 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Shelley Brown, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid. FOX 8 News at 10 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
