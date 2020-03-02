Gov. Edwards to address state’s response to coronavirus Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a meeting to discuss the state's ongoing preparations and response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19.
Gov. Edwards will meet with the state’s top officials, members of the Unified Command Group, around 7:30 a.m. before addressing the public.
At noon, Edwards will deliver remarks at the Press Club of Baton Rouge about COVID-19 and his priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
WAFB will have a crew there and more on later editions of 9News.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.
Anyone with questions about the virus can contact the coronavirus general information line at 1-855-523-2652 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.