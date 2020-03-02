Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis' absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114. Zion Williamson scored a career-high 35 points. But his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers. Kyle Kuzma scored 20. His 3 with 3:40 left put the Lakers up 113-109. James' 3 with 2:27 left helped the Lakers pull away in the final three minutes. The Lakers ruled out Davis with a sore right knee shortly before tip-off. New Orleans made just seven of 33 3-point shots.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu shined for Mississippi State for the second straight game with a career-high 24 points as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Ole Miss 84-59. Matharu followed up an 18-point performance over Arkansas in the previous game to score 24 in just 19 minutes. Jordan Danberry also had a big game against the Rebels as the Mississippi State senior finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Rebels kept it close for most of the first half. Ole Miss trailed 22-17 at the end of the first quarter and had the lead on a couple of occasions in the second before Matharu helped close it out.
HOUSTON (AP) — Oklahoma's Dane Acker pitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over LSU in the Shiners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. Acker struck out 11, walked one and hit two batters in the Sooners' first individual, nine-inning no-hitter since Jim Husling did it against Old Dominion in 1989. It was the first time LSU went hitless in a nine-inning game. Acker and LSU starter AJ Labas had matching no-hitters for seven innings until Justin Mitchell homered leading off the eighth inning.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky outscored No. 15 Auburn 20-3 during a first-half stretch to go ahead and held on to win 73-66 and clinch the Southastern Conference regular season championship. The Wildcats had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the big run over 5:47 and build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky made 14 free throws down the stretch _ including seven by Quickley. J'Von McCormick had 13 points for Auburn.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a 67-63 victory over Missouri. After the Tigers cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) a cushion. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss to an 86-60 victory over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss shot 55% from the field (35 of 64) and hit nine 3-pointers. Vanderbilt allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four straight 3s, two by Scotty Pippen, Jr., to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half. Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points