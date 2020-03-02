James’ triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114

“Zion had a hell of a move right before that, got the crowd into it. I looked at the clock and saw we had an opportunity for a two-for-one,” James recalled. “Nine times out of 10, maybe 10 times out of 10, a lot of guys are not going to contest that shot because they think I’m shooting that from too far. So I know I have some space. I work on it before the game and I was able to knock it down.”