Nicondra: Clouds moving into the region

Clouds increase through the afternoon as warm, moist air settles in across the region. A few spotty showers are likely today with many dry hours in between. Tuesday into Wednesday the rain and storm threat increases. A strong area of low pressure moves across Northern Mexico and South Texas late tonight through Wednesday.
Several disturbances will move into Southeast Louisiana beginning on Tuesday. Storms develop late Tuesday for parts of the area with a few strong thunderstorms expected. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk just north of the area on Tuesday.
The stormiest weather will be overnight Tuesday into the day on Wednesday as the low moves out of the Gulf into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and severe storms are possible for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. The exact threats, location and timing will become more clear in the next day or so. On Wednesday the Storm Prediction Center moves the risk area south and increases to the slight risk for most of the region.
Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.