Police investigate shooting in Gentilly Terrace area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Jasmine and Lotus streets in the Gentilly Terrace area.
Initial reports show a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The NOPD was first notified of the incident at 1:32 p.m., and the incident was confirmed at about 2:03 p.m., according to officers.
No additional details are available at this time, police said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.