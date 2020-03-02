Police investigate shooting in Gentilly Terrace area

By Chris Finch | March 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 2:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Jasmine and Lotus streets in the Gentilly Terrace area.

Initial reports show a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The NOPD was first notified of the incident at 1:32 p.m., and the incident was confirmed at about 2:03 p.m., according to officers.

No additional details are available at this time, police said.

