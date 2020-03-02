Police search for teenager involved in Houma parade shooting

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Houma Police department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 22.
The suspect has been identified as Tyler Guillote, 19, of Thibodaux. He is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder.
During the parade, Houma Police received a call of shots fired near Tunnel Blvd and Jabez Street. During the investigation, a 20-year-old man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was immediately transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Houma Police said the victim and the suspect encountered each other behind the crowd when the victim noticed Guillote following him.
Shortly thereafter, the victim heard what sounded like a weapon “being engaged” and when he turned around Guillote was pointing it at him and fired multiple shots, officers said.
The victim remains in hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.
