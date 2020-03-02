Saints free agent spotlight: Safety Vonn Bell

Vonn Bell scooped up a Seattle fumble forced by Eli Apple and returned it 33 yards to re-gain the Saints' lead in the second quarter of their 33-27 win over the Seahawks. It was the first of his five fumble recoveries on the season. (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Sean Fazende | March 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints safety Vonn Bell has had an intersting four-year career in New Orleans. He came in a second round selection out of Ohio State in 2016 draft and has become a valuable piece to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s diverse scheme.

Bell can blitz, play the run and has made strides in pass coverage.

In 2019, he was at his best. Despite missing three games, Bell had a career high in tackles, got his first interception and finished the season with five fumble recoveries.

Bell’s market will be intriguing to watch. At 25 years old, he’s a young veteran entering the prime of his career. However, he’s not conisdered a top-five free agent at the position. Should the Saints lose Bell, they have C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a potential replacement. But bringing Bell back would make this stout defense even deeper.

