Stormy midweek ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong area of low pressure will move out of Northern Mexico and South Texas on Tuesday. Several disturbances will move into Southeast Louisiana beginning on Tuesday. Storms will develop on Tuesday for parts of the area and a couple could be strong.
The stormiest weather will be overnight Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday as the low moves out of the Gulf and into our area. Heavy rain and severe storms are possible for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. The exact threats, location and timing will become more clear in the next day or so.
Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.
