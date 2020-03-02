VIDEO: New Orleans search for car burglaries who shot man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for five people involved in an aggravated assault, as well as several auto burglaries that happened on Sunday (March 1) in the Freret area.
At around 5:21 a.m., five unknown subjects were captured on surveillance video burglarizing vehicles near the intersection of Jena and Danneel Streets.
At some point, a victim confronted the subjects during the burglaries, and the victim was shot. The shooter is believed to be a black male, described as standing 6’6” tall with a thin frame, who was wearing a white shirt and dark track pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
