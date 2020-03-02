Zurik: City to demote Safety and Permits Director following discrepancies by department’s inspectors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans will be demoting Zachary Smith, the head of the city’s Department of Safety and Permits, the city’s chief administrative officer confirms to FOX 8 News on Monday.
The action is being taken against Safety and Permits Director Zachary Smith after a series of investigations by FOX 8 News uncovered discrepancies with inspections claimed to have been performed by inspectors within his department. Smith will be a deputy within the department.
FOX 8 News examined GPS data of inspectors Julie Tweeter, Thomas Dwyer and Eric Treadaway and found numerous occasions where the inspectors signed off on work, but GPS data shows their department vehicles did not come close to the locations inspected. The City of New Orleans has also been performing an internal and external investigation of the department’s inspections.
Among those locations signed off by the inspectors included the Hard Rock Hotel site, located at Canal and Rampart streets. The Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three men.
Following FOX 8′s reporting, Tweeter and Treadaway were both placed on emergency suspension without pay. Dwyer had retired in the days prior to FOX 8′s initial report and documentation of his discrepancies were placed in his employee file, according to the city.
The two inspectors on suspension will have a pre-termination hearing next week at City Hall.
The city also announced Monday they will be revamping the Department of Safety and Permits. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said they would be renaming the department as the Department of Licensing and Regulation.
He has selected Tammie Jackson, an attorney in the city’s code enforcement division, as an interim leader for the department. Montaño said in the rebirth of the department there will also be a head of compliance that will report to his office and internal auditors.
