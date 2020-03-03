Better Business Bureau warns of high scam calls during tax season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Better Business Bureau warns taxpayers that they may receive more spam phone calls as the federal tax deadline approaches.
Galathia Daniels said someone claiming to be from social security called several months ago.
"They told me to go to Family Dollar to get a card and to call them back, and when I called Social Security, they was like no, we didn't call you," Daniels said.
She said the calls keep coming.
"Somebody called me the other day talking about somebody using my tax identification for taxes, and you know it's just aggravating," Daniels said.
She reported the callers to the Better Business Bureau.
Cynthia Albert with the bureau said scams are rampant during tax season.
"It's really important that you don't give out your personal financial information," Albert said.
She said if scammers access personsal information like social security, birthday or address, they could file for someone's tax return.
"These con artists can go ahead and file their taxes under your name and information before you get a chance to do so," Albert said.
She said victims usually don't find out until it's too late.
“The IRS writes you and says hey, this has been filed already and you don’t have a refund coming,” Albert said.
Albert said a federal agency will not call or email.
"If they send you an email, it is not the real agencies, because if anything is wrong, they're going to contact you through the mail," Albert said.
To avoid falling victim, Albert advises to filing tax returns right away, and keeping an eye on credit card and bank accounts.
"Do it really quite often. maybe every other day or whatever, but you don't want to wait for your bank statement. That's a whole month," Albert said.
She said they receive calls from every day about tax scams.
"We get more calls on this, especially this time of the year, than anything else," Albert said.
“You don’t know if you’re going to answer the phone, or if you won’t answer the phone, and you don’t know who it is, you know, it’s really aggravating,” Daniels said.
Those with concerns about whether someone is legitimate can contact the BBB, or the agency itself to check.
