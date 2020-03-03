Bruce: Spotty Showers Today-Storms And Severe Threat On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A strong area of low pressure will move across the area on Wednesday. Ahead of it heavy rain and storms are likely. Some of the storms could be severe.
In addition, some flooding is possible depending on where the heaviest rain sets up. It’s too early to pinpoint those locations. It’s a complicated storm set-up but details should become more clear by Tuesday afternoon.
Drier conditions move in for Thursday. Cooler air arrives Friday and into the weekend. No rain is expected again until early next week.
