Builders, contractors fear for future projects after city department shakeup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It takes the better part of a year to coordinate all the parts and pieces to build and give away the St. Jude Dream home in the name of charity.
And the contractor over the project, Hyman Bartolo says when it comes to permitting the home, they've had issues from the beginning.
“We want to thank the city also just because they donate the permit every year, but also at the same time, we don't have a permit… we never could get to that stage,” said Bartolo.
Because of issues and delays within the Department of Safety and Permitting, Bartolo says they’ve been forced to pay for third party contractors when they normally go through the city. Costs that add to the project and costs them time and money because they only get paid when the house is finished.
“The plumbers, the air conditioning people, electricians… they're all waiting for their paycheck,” said Bartolo.
Not only that, he says they're waiting in limbo, and scrambling for a backup plan to turn the lights on for the St. Jude open house as he says a city inspector wasn't able to inspect what's inside the walls to turn the permit over to Entergy in time.
“It has to be ready around May 13th and we don’t know where we stand with the electrical inspections, plumbing inspections and A/C inspections… we’re going to use a temporary meter out there and be able to power it up to get it open in time,” said Bartolo.
Home Builders Association CEO, Jon Luther says following suspensions and retirements in the city’s safety and permitting department, issues could reach well beyond just the St. Jude Dream Home.
He says any home built in the city could require five to ten visits from an inspector, and doesn’t believe four inspectors for the entire city will get the job done.
“If you start thinning out in the permitting in the department inevitably things won't run as quickly, and what happens then is the homeowners home gets delayed or the renovations get delayed and we have to at least work through it because we have no other choice,” said Luther.
Councilmember Jay Banks says they're doing everything they can to essentially rebuild the department, and in the end its about holding those responsible accountable.
“We’ve got to make sure the people understand they have a responsibility and they have to live up to that and if you don’t live up to that you will be dealt with,” said Banks.
