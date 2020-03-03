Contractors Work Around Delays At Permits Office Caused by Terminations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City officials are working to fill a number vacancies in safety and permits as architects and contractors complain about delays. But some people say they’re figuring out ways to work around the system, after a huge shake up caused in the wake of the Hard Rock collapse.
People went to City Hall seeking permits as usual Tuesday trying to work through a system in flux.
"I think things are going to slow down a lot until they get back up to speed in hiring more guys," said one contractor outside City Hall, who asked not to be identified
Roughly half of the city's inspectors have either resigned or been let go in the wake of a Fox 8 Lee Zurik investigation which found some inspectors claimed to be at the Hard Rock, but were actually elsewhere according to gps records.
Between the layoffs and the city cyber attack getting a permit has been dicey, as the city looks to hire inspectors.
"I can't say where we are in terms of applicants right now, but it's a process we're leaning forward on," said city communications director Beau Tidwell.
Some contractors say they’re working around the problem using third-party inspector’s approved by the city.
"I will always use a third party inspector, it may cost, but i don't have to wait," said the contractor.
But not everyone is able to hire a third party inspector for all city interactions. Sometime you have to come to City Hall to get something done, and one architect who didn't want to go on camera complained to me that the process has been a mess.
"We are working with a thin bench up there, and we want to see that build up as quickly as possible," said Tidwell.
as Fox 8 reported, former permits department head Zach Smith has been replaced, on an interim basis, by Tammy Jackson, and the entire department is being reworked.
"It's going to be re-imagined as the department of licensing and regulation," said Tidwell.
And as they look to rebuild the department, people seeking permits say they will press on, in spite of setbacks at City Hall.
As for the Hard Rock demolition, it’s been pushed back a number of times. Now a city spokesman says they will try and get it done, in early April, ahead of big events such as Jazz Fest and the Zürich Golf Classic.
