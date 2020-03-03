Coronavirus Precaution: LSU orders certain students to ‘self-isolate’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About a dozen LSU students are being kept from campus as a precaution after recently travelling to Italy, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Tuesday, March 3.
The measure is precautionary because of a large number of coronavirus cases in Italy. About ten LSU students were in Italy for various programs. While some have already returned, others are still traveling back to the United States, Ballard says. The students were all asked to “self-isolate prior to coming back to campus,” the spokesman said.
Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, March 1, bringing the total number of cases in that country to 1,694, CNN reported.
Thirty-four people in Italy have died from coronavirus, the report said.
