FBI searching for suspect in St. Charles Ave. bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a robbery at a St. Charles Avenue bank Monday morning.
Investigators say a black male walked into the Chase Bank located in the 200 block of St. Charles Ave. around 11:15 a.m. and approached a bank teller. He declared he had a gun and demanded money.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the bank with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.
Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’5” to 5’10” tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He is believed to be between the ages of 35 to 40-years-old with a medium build and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters, blue jeans and a black baseball cap. He also carried a black and blue backpack.
If anyone has any information that could aid in the investigation they are asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.