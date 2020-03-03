FBI searching for suspect in St. Charles Ave. bank robbery

By Tiffany Baptiste | March 2, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 8:33 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a robbery at a St. Charles Avenue bank Monday morning.

Investigators say a black male walked into the Chase Bank located in the 200 block of St. Charles Ave. around 11:15 a.m. and approached a bank teller. He declared he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the bank with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’5” to 5’10” tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He is believed to be between the ages of 35 to 40-years-old with a medium build and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters, blue jeans and a black baseball cap. He also carried a black and blue backpack.

If anyone has any information that could aid in the investigation they are asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

