Jefferson Parish schools taking measures against the spread of Coronavirus

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish Schools is working to ensure students and employees are taking proactive measures against the spread of Coronavirus.
“It’s important we take the lead informing our families and providing guidance to our schools,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We view these prevention measures as necessary and will continue to monitor this ongoing situation.”
There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Jefferson Parish or Louisiana
Health officials have shared that the best ways to prevent the spread of Coronavirus are the same preventions recommended for the flu and common cold.
The district is taking the following additional steps to minimize the chance of an outbreak at a school:
· Increasing sanitation efforts in our schools and buildings, including restrooms, cafeterias, classrooms, etc.
· Requiring all employees to complete online training for common illness prevention.
· Holding informational webinars for principals and school nurses.
· Reporting to a school principal if a current student or staff member has traveled to a country on the CDC’s risk assessed list. Out of an abundance of caution, we request that these students and staff wait for the 14-day incubation period (beginning the day of return to the U.S.) to expire before returning to school or work.
· Asking new families who register whether the student has traveled internationally within the last two weeks. Out of an abundance of caution, we request that any students who have traveled to a country on the CDC’s risk assessed list wait for the 14-day incubation period (beginning the day of return to the U.S.) to expire before enrolling in school.
· Monitoring absences daily.
· Permitting already scheduled out-of-state trips, but until further notice, limiting new out-of-state travel for student field trips, competitions, etc.
· No longer incentivizing perfect attendance for students and staff. If students or staff are sick, they should remain at home to avoid possible infection of others.
· Limiting large scale non-essential assemblies. Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, we are recommending limiting assemblies during the school day.
