Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-ARIZONA
Bernie Sanders plans Phoenix rally Thursday
PHOENIX (AP) — Bernie Sanders is coming to Arizona on Thursday. The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination plans a stop in Phoenix ahead of Arizona's March 17 primary. Attention is focused largely on the Super Tuesday contests this week but will turn quickly to the states like Arizona that will vote later in March. Arizona's primary isn't for another two weeks, but Democrats are already making up their minds and casting their ballots in a state that votes overwhelmingly by mail. Sanders is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.
AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-RELATIVE
Woman disputes claim she knows whereabouts of missing kids
PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for the adult niece of an Idaho woman whose two children have been missing for five months say their client is cooperating in the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance. Attorneys for Melani Pawlowski said their client underwent three interviews with agents and surrendered her computer. Pawlowski was accused by her ex-husband of knowing the whereabouts of Lori Vallow’s two children yet failing to cooperate with authorities. Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing in September and an investigation into their disappearance has stretched across several states to Hawaii, where their mother is jailed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona officials say they're prepared for COVID-19
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top health official says the state can now run its own tests for the new coronavirus, and the number of infections is likely to rise as more people get tested. Dr. Cara Christ said Monday that Arizona has no new confirmed cases of the disease, but there is one test pending. She says Arizona can now test up to 450 samples a day for COVID-19 without sending samples to federal labs. She says new guidance for who should be tested means more tests will be conducted and more people will be found to have the disease.
FRAUDULENT TAX RETURNS-INDICTMENT
Phoenix tax service accused of preparing fraudulent returns
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted the owner of a Phoenix tax service company and two other people for allegedly preparing fraudulent returns. State prosecutors say Connie Cozzolino, her son Richard Luttrull and Jennifer Lohss were indicted on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, illegal control of an enterprise, 24 counts of preparing false tax returns and forgery. They say Connie’s Tax Services allegedly prepared state personal income tax returns that contained fraudulent information for tax years 2012-18 without the knowledge or consent of their clients. The alleged inclusion of the fraudulent deductions resulted in about $19,000 in inflated refunds and evaded taxes.
PINAL COUNTY HOMICIDE-ARRESTS
2 men arrested in connection with Pinal County homicide
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say two men have been arrested as suspects in a homicide case. They say 37-year-old Robin Franklin and 36-year-old John Radcliff both have been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Monday if either man has a lawyer yet. Sheriff’s officials say 48-year-old Troy Beebe of Casa Grande was found dead in the Santa Cruz Wash near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway on Feb. 27. They say it appears a vehicular assault occurred near Beebe's home and his body was moved to the wash. Sheriff’s officials haven’t disclosed how Franklin and Radcliff were linked to the murder case.
MASSAGE THERAPIST-SEXUAL ASSAULT CONVICTION
Massage therapist in Sedona area convicted of sexual assault
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A Rimrock man who was a licensed massage therapist has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women over a nine-month span in 2016. Yavapai County prosecutors say a jury found 49-year-old Aaron Orrico guilty of three counts of sexual assault on Feb. 26. They say Orrico was working as an independent contractor at some spas in the Sedona area. He was accused of touching three women inappropriately while giving them massages on Feb. 18, June 7 and Nov. 13 of 2016. Prosecutors say the women didn’t know each other and separately filed reports with Sedona police. Orrico is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7. Prosecutors say he could be facing a minimum of nearly 16 years in prison.
NEO-NAZI THREATS-JOURNALISTS
Arizona man charged in Nazi threat plot to remain jailed
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man will remain jailed on a charge that he and other neo-Nazis mounted a harassment campaign a month ago to mail or post threatening messages at the homes of journalists and anti-hate advocates. Magistrate Judge John Boyle ruled Monday that Johnny Roman Garza of Queen Creek won’t be released from custody. The judge ruled a week after his arrest and said he poses a danger to the community. The judge said officers found a bulletproof vest at Garza’s home. Garza is accused of gluing a poster at the home of an editor for Arizona Jewish Life magazine. Garza’s attorney said his client was remorseful.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he's backing Biden
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he'll vote for Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president. Kelly announced his support for the former vice president on Twitter Monday, ending months of silence on his thinking in the presidential contest. Kelly is a retired astronaut who has positioned himself as a centrist in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races. His endorsement adds to a pile-on of moderate supporters for Biden a day ahead of the crucial Super Tuesday primaries. Biden is looking to solidify his position as the leading moderate rival to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders.