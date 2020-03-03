LSU has four teams ranked No. 1

The LSU women’s track and field squad is coming in at No. 1 for the third-straight week, while this marks the first time the men’s squad is coming in at No. 1. In the previous six polls, the men have been ranked No. 2. Both squads are coming off second-place showings at the SEC Championships this past weekend. It marks the second time in program history that the LSU men have been ranked No. 1 during the indoor season.