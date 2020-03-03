LSU has four teams ranked No. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Geaux Tigers!
LSU currently has four teams ranked as No. 1 in the nation. Those teams are LSU beach volleyball, LSU track & field’s men and women, and LSU football.
For the first time in program history, the LSU beach volleyball team comes in at No. 1 in the AVCA poll.
The Sandtigers became the first team from the East Region to earn the top spot in the AVCA Poll since it began in 2013. A total of 2,407 fans packed LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium Saturday night to witness the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown where LSU won Courts, 4, 1 and 2 to clinch the win over UCLA for the second straight week.
The LSU women’s track and field squad is coming in at No. 1 for the third-straight week, while this marks the first time the men’s squad is coming in at No. 1. In the previous six polls, the men have been ranked No. 2. Both squads are coming off second-place showings at the SEC Championships this past weekend. It marks the second time in program history that the LSU men have been ranked No. 1 during the indoor season.
Last, but certainly not least, the LSU football program is ranked No. 1 in the nation as well after its 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Click here to report a typo.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.