New Orleans Public Schools prepare for potential coronavirus impact

NEW ORLEANS, (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Schools said it is staying in close contact with the state and other health officials to keep its students safe as they monitor the coronavirus.
“Maintaining the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff at all schools is our top priority at this time,” a spokesperson with the school system said.
NOLA-PS held a conference call with school leaders to discuss ways to prevent the spread of viruses like the coronavirus, flu and the common cold, in accordance with the CDC and Louisiana State Department of Health standards, as well as ways they can plan for, and manage, any impacts the coronavirus may have on schools.
NOLA-PS discussed next steps with school leaders which include:
- NOLA-PS reminded schools to review and share best practices for limiting the spread of viruses, by leveraging best practice resources from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health with students, staff and families. Senior leadership also urged school leaders to increase sanitary efforts at their facilities and practice increased hand-hygiene and infection prevention practices.
- NOLA-PS asked that schools to consider limiting any unnecessary travel especially to international locations based on current state and federal health guidelines. NOLA-PS also reminded schools to be mindful of any students and faculty who have traveled internationally and follow protocols from the CDC.
- NOLA-PS informed schools that a cautionary procedure, any new students seeking enrollment who have traveled from a country on the CDC’s risk assessed list wait for the 14-day incubation period (beginning the day of return to the U.S.) to expire before enrolling in school.
- NOLA-PS also confirmed to schools that any possible school closure announcements due to any potential Coronavirus threat would follow recommendations from local and federal health agencies.
- NOLA-PS also confirmed that they have established regular channels of communications with schools on the topic and an internal point of contact for schools for any coronavirus-related questions or concerns.
The district has established a website for parents, teachers and families that will act as a resource to learn about, prevent and confront any cases of coronavirus. Any questions should be directed to the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are confident in the safety of our facilities and want to reiterate that there is no increased risk at this time. We will continue to work with federal and state authorities to monitor threats,” the school system said.
