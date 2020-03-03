Nicondra: Some strong storms possible Wednesday

Clouds and warm, muggy air dominate the area today ahead of our next weather system. An upper low pushing across Mexico will help guide a developing low along the coast overnight and into the day on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is issuing a flash flood watch that includes parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi Gulf Coast counties. Two to four inches of rain are possible under heavier storms and could come in a short period of time. Most models indicate the highest totals will remain north near the Louisiana/Mississippi border.
The Storm Prediction Center places all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level 2 Slight risk for severe storms. That means some storms will reach severe criteria with winds more than 58 mph and hail at least 1″ within the storm. Expect some heavy down pours and lightning. A severe storms are also capable of producing tornadoes.
If the surface low stays farther south along the coast severe impacts will be less pronounced, but it’s a matter of just a few miles that can make a huge difference so all in the area need to stay weather aware through Wednesday afternoon. Once this system moves east cooler and drier air will settle in allowing for sun to return and pleasant conditions to settle in for the weekend.