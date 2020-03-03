Nicondra: Some strong storms possible Wednesday

Clouds and warm, muggy air dominate the area today ahead of our next weather system. An upper low pushing across Mexico will help guide a developing low along the coast overnight and into the day on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is issuing a flash flood watch that includes parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi Gulf Coast counties. Two to four inches of rain are possible under heavier storms and could come in a short period of time. Most models indicate the highest totals will remain north near the Louisiana/Mississippi border.