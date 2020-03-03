Overtime Podcast #138 - LSU impresses at Combine, Saints’ draft and free agency prep

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende make sense of LSU products' impressive performances at the NFL Combine and re-assess the Saints' priorities in free agency and the subsequent draft.
Fazende on Justin Jefferson’s proven production:
“He was still productive in 2018 when Joe Burrow was figuring it out and that matters. When they weren’t clicking as an offensive unit, when they weren’t clicking on all cylinders and weren’t this offensive juggernaut, he still managed to find a way to be successful. I really like Justin Jefferson, did an extensive film study on him, about why he would fit with the Saints so I’m on board with the Destrehan product going to the Saints at #24.”
Hagan on Patrick Queen’s improved perception as an NFL prospect:
“I think maybe he put himself, with the way he played against a guy like [Clemson RB] Travis Etienne, tracking him down in the backfield, it might have made people go back and look at the tape and say ‘wow, he really played well all year.’ You throw a good 40 time in there and I think he’s going to test well everywhere else as well. He’s another guy that seems like a promising NFL linebacker.”
