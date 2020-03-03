Portion of I-10 to shutdown Saturday for airport construction plan

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -A section of Interstate 10 will close overnight and into Saturday morning.
As a necessary part of the construction of the I-10/Loyola Interchange servicing the New Orleans International Airport, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that I-10 between Loyola Drive and Williams Boulevard will be COMPLETELY closed Sat., March 7 between 1 a.m. and approximately 5 a.m., while crews remove multiple overhead utilities.
Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Boulevard.
Eastbound drivers will exit I-10 at Loyola Drive, turn right onto Loyola Drive, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn left onto Williams Boulevard, before entering I-10.
Westbound drivers will exit I-10 at Williams Boulevard, take the exit to Williams Boulevard South, turn right onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn right onto Loyola Drive, before turning left onto I-10.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.