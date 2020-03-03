Putting bodily fluids in food would be crime similar to tampering under proposed law

(WAFB) - Intentionally concealing information about food being contaminated with feces, urine, blood, saliva, semen, any form of human or animal waste, or other bodily fluids so others consume it would be a crime under a pre-filed bill in Louisiana.
A state representative in Livingston Parish, Buddy Mincey, hopes lawmakers will agree to create a crime of adulterating a food product.
The crime would carry similar, but less severe penalties included in the Federal Anti-Tampering Act and Louisiana’s tampering law.
Violators would be fined no more than $2,000, imprisoned no longer than five years, or both.
Two high profile incidents involving food tampering happened in the state in 2019.
In July, Lenise Martin III, 36, was taken into custody after being filmed in a store licking a Blue Bell ice cream container, moving his finger through the container, then putting it back onto the shelf.
The crime came in the weeks after a viral video of a young woman doing a similar act disgusted thousands on social media.
In Mincey’s parish, officials believe more than 50 children may have eaten petit fours that possibly contained semen.
The disturbing allegations are connected to the case of former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, Dennis Perkins, and his former school teacher wife, Cynthia, who were arrested in October of 2019. Sources say photographs seized from the Perkins’ home allegedly show Dennis putting his semen on small dessert squares known as petit fours.
It’s believed children were later served the same cakes to eat, sources say.
The legislative session begins March 9.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.